TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are on the scene of a shooting in which a suspect has been taken into custody, according to Chief Dennis Reno with the department.

The shooting took place on the 1400 block of Thomason Avenue around 3 p.m. Reno told CBS42 News that a black male victim was shot and that authorities are still processing the scene.

