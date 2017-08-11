U.S. Senate polling results puts Roy Moore in Republican runoffs

(WIAT) — According to a survey by Cygnal, polling suggests that Roy Moore is locked in for the Republican runoffs in the U.S. Senate primary election.

The poll has Moore leading with 30%, with Luther Strange looking good in second place at 22%. However, the survey notes that Strange’s position isn’t guaranteed because Mo Brooks followed close behind him at 18%.

Political analyst Steve Flowers joined us on Friday to break down the results of the survey. Flowers says he concurs with the survey’s findings.

Flowers explained that the numbers are a reflection of how the race could turn out if every Republican voter votes on Tuesday. He believes the voter turnout will be low, which could impact the results. He believes that Moore may exceed his expected 30% because his voters are of a demographic that will usually vote.

As far as Democrats are concerned, Flowers projects that Doug will come out as the Democratic nominee, though he’s not sure if it’ll come to a runoff or not. Candidate Robert Kennedy is expected to gain votes because of his name.

This race has seen a fair share of negative campaign ads. Flowers explained that the advertisements are effective in stifling the momentum of the targeted candidate, but it doesn’t necessarily push voters to other options. Generally, negative ads keep voters at home.

Luther Strange’s ad stating Mo Brooks was against Donald Trump was effective in that it stifled his gaining momentum on Strange in the polls by 17%, Flowers says.

Flowers discussed the possibilities of the U.S. Senate race further in a Facebook live Interview with Art Franklin.

The US Senate primary election may be close on Tuesday, August 15th. Tune into CBS 42 for your local election coverage.