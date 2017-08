Pinson, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s a new era for the Clay-Chalkville Cougar football team. After longtime Head Coach Jerry Hood stepped down in the off season, the Cougars now turn to Drew Gilmer to lead them.

Gilmer has big shoes to fill, Hood led the Cougars to four consecutive regional championships from 2012-2015, and a State Championship in 2014 during his eight years at Clay-Chalkville.

The Cougars finished 6-5 last season losing to Ramsay in the 1st round of the State Playoffs.