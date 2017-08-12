CBS 42 Two-a-Days: Hewitt-Trussville Huskies

Trussville, Ala. (WIAT) – The 2016 High School Football season saw the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies take the next step under Josh Floyd. This season they hope to do it again.

The Huskies finished the regular season undefeated 10-0 before falling to Gadsden City in the 2nd round of the State Playoffs. Hewitt-Trussville set school records for offense and averaged 46 points per game.

However that loss in the State playoffs hasn’t left the Huskies, and they hope this season will end with a much better season.