Magic City Fashion Week starts model search this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Applications are open now and on Sunday, Magic City Fashion Week will start its model search ahead of the event this fall.

MCFW aims to cultivate, connect and showcase the artistic community of Birmingham through fashion. There is a strong emphasis on the development of emerging designers while fostering engagement with community partners to utilize fashion as a vehicle for change. MCFW is partnering with Birmingham AIDS Outreach for its inaugural event.

There are several ways to get involved in MCFW. You can apply to be a model or designer, as well as various other roles. Several spots need to be filled for positions like photographers, videographers, event production, vendors, make up artists and hair stylists and so much more. Volunteers are also needed for the event.

MCFW is set for October 24th-28th and coincides with the Magic City Classic weekend. The model call will be held Sunday, August 13th from 1:30 to 4:30 at Birmingham AIDS Outreach.

To find out more about applying for any role, including models, click here. You can also follow MCFW on social media by clicking here and here.