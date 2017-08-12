male shot, faces life threatening injuries after shooting in East Birmingham

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male faces life threatening injuries after being shot in East Birmingham, per Sgt. Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Around 3:30 P.M. officers responded to the 4300 block of Newton Street on the call of a person shot. Officers on scene say the male was shot three times in the lower body. The victim was transported to UAB with life threatening injuries.

No suspect or person of interest has been named but officers say there were several witnesses.

CBS42 will update as more information becomes available.

