One dead, one in custody after shooting in Shelby County

STERRETT, Ala (WIAT): A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Shelby County on Saturday, per a release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 P.M. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting on the 300 block of Highway 437. Upon arrival, one person was found dead.

One person was present when the shooting took place and has been detained.

Deputies do not believe anyone else is in danger.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

CBS42 will update as we receive more information.