BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday, per Sgt. Brian Shelton of Birmingham Police department.

Around 4:30 P.M. officers responded to the call of a person shot on 5800 block of Underwood Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 44 year old male suffering none life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Officers have not released any additional information as this is an active investigation.