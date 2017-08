Quail Hollow, NC (WIAT) — Alabama graduate Justin Thomas capped off a career weekend at the top of the leader board at the PGA Championship. Thomas started the day tied for 4th, and shot a three under 68 to claim his first Major Championship.

At 24 years old, Thomas becomes the 4th youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship, behind Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlory.

So pumped for my boy JT!!!! Unbelievable performance today by @JustinThomas34!Can't wait to celebrate 👏🏽👏🏽🔥🍻 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 13, 2017

Thomas’ win is the first major title for a Crimson Tide golf alum since Jerry Pate won the 1976 US Open.