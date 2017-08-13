ALEA, multiple agencies search for missing Helena man on Lay Lake

LAY LAKE, Ala (WIAT): Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and multiple area rescue teams are searching for a missing man on Sunday, per a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

At 10:52 A.M. Deputies issued a tweet they were searching for a missing man from Helena on Lay Lake near Waxahatchee Creek. Deputies on scene say the man has been missing since Saturday evening.

ALEA Marine Patrol Division, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Calera Dive Team and other area rescue teams are assisting in the search.

Per the release, ALEA will update as more details become available.