CBS 42 Two-a-Days: Spain Park Jaguars

Hoover, Ala. (WIAT) — Spain Park arguably had its best season in program history two years ago when the Jaguars finished as state runners-up.

Last season Spain Park found themselves in one of the toughest regions in the state, finishing 3rd behind eventual state champ Hoover and Mountain Brook.

This season the Jaguars turn things over to quarterback Braxton Barker, son of Alabama national championship quarterback Jay Barker.

Things won’t be easy for the Jaguars as they open the season against state semifinalist Gadsden City.