Hoover Police investigating after elderly man killed in head on collision

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT): Hoover police are investigating after an elderly man was killed in a head on collision on Saturday, per Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Around 3:14 P.M., Hoover Police and Fire responded to a two vehicle accident on South Shades Crest Road near the Eden Ridge Drive intersection. The cars involved were a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria traveling West and 2006 Honda Odyssey traveling East.

Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital. The driver of the 2000 Ford Crown Victoria was pronounced deceased at 6:45 P.M. Officers say the victim was an 84 year old male from Pelham. His is identity is being withhold pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was treated and released.

Hoover Police Traffic Officers are investigating to determine the cause of the accident.