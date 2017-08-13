Kendrick Lamar to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Published:
FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Lamar is the leader of the MTV Video Music Awards with eight nominations. The 2017 VMAs will air live Aug. 27 from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Top nominee Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month.

MTV said Thursday that Lamar will take the stage at the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Lamar is nominated for eight awards.

Previously announced performers include host Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Lamar’s nominations include video of the year, artist of the year, best hip-hop, direction, art direction, choreography, cinematography and visual effects. “Humble,” from his critically acclaimed album “Damn,” reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year.

Other video of the year nominees are Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts,” the Weeknd’s “Reminder” and Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

