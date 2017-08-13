Pelham man killed in crash on South Shades Crest Road

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are investigating a deadly crash. An 84-year-old Pelham man was killed in the accident on South Shades Crest Road.

Police say the man’s 2000 Ford Crown Victoria collided head-on with a 2006 Honda Odyssey around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Eden Ridge Drive. The man was rushed to UAB Hospital but later pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to UAB-West and treated and released. Hoover Police traffic officers are still investigating the crash to see determine how it happened.