Person struck, transported after hit and run in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala (WIAT): Hueytown Police are conducting an investigation after a pedestrian was struck during a hit and run on Sunday, per Battalion Chief Terry Hagood of Hueytown Fire.

Around 7:30 P.M. Hueytown Fire and Police responded to the call of a person struck on the 2000 Block of 27th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering none life threatening injuries. He was transported to UAB Hospital.

Hagood says the driver is believed to have fled the scene shortly after the crash.

No further information has been released as this is an active investigation.