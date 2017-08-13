Surveillance video released of Bibb County gas station break in

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) – Woodstock Police have released surveillance video of a break in at the Chevron at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 11. In the video, the suspect is shown leaping over the counter and digging through cabinets and shelves.

The suspect shoves items into a bag and then jumps back over the counter, exiting the store. He appears again, seconds later, picking up something that was dropped near the door. The suspect is never shown confronting any employees or customers inside of the building.

Police have not released information about what was taken or the time of the break in. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 205-938-9790.