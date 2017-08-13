Virginia couple living in Jefferson County reacts to violence in Charlottesville

Trussville, Ala. (WIAT): A Jefferson County family is reacting to the violence that led to Saturday’s terrible tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia. One person was killed and dozens more were injured after a man used his car to plow into protesters. A white nationalist group gathered to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Knetta Adkins and her husband Timothy both graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and were married there. Just a few months ago the couple decided to move to Alabama.

Knetta Adkins says the weekend violence does not reflect the community she knows and loves.

“I don’t believe this is a reflection of how the Charlottesville community feels. Just based on what we know about that community and our experiences living there. But I feel the healing process that will come as a result of this will take some time for the Charlottesville community” Adkins said.

Pastor Arthur Price is condemning Saturdays violence in Virginia. He is the pastor of 16TH Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham. In 1963 four young girls were killed when the church was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan.

“We ought to unite in love and resist in love, at the same time we should condemn domestic terrorism and call it what it is” Price said.

Knetta Adkins believes her beloved Charlottesville community will come together and won’t let a senseless act of violence define her hometown.

“And I know the Charlottesville community will come together, and I know the University of Virginia community will come together”.

The Alabama NAACP was quick to condemn the weekend violence. Officials called it a shameful day in American history.