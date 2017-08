ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A factory in Anniston has been evacuated after suffering two partial roof collapses, according to Bill Partridge with Oxford Police.

The Honeywell Factory located at 1 Cliff Garrett Drive in Anniston suffered the collapses earlier today, and at this time there are no injuries reported.

Partridge is expected to provide more information shortly, and CBS42 News will bring you the information as it becomes available.