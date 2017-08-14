Birmingham Fire investigating after tractor trailers go up in flames

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters controlled a fire that consumed two tractor trailers early Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Williams, a call came in around 2 a.m. of a tractor trailer fire in the 2200 block of 27th Avenue North. Upon arrival, crews noticed two 18-wheelers were on fire.

Fuel in the trucks made it difficult for crews to put out the fire quickly. The trailers were parked near a building that sustained minor damage on the outside. Both trailers are a total loss.

No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.