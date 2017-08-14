Birmingham solidarity rally in response to Charlottesville tragedy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A solidarity rally for Charlottesville happened in Birmingham Sunday night.

The rally happened at the Five Points South Fountain.

The area was packed with supporters, some sang songs and others held signs. Organizers are calling for a strong decisive stand against racism, oppression and white supremacy.

“I want them to not feel comfortable being on the fence, I want them to know that they have to pick a side,” said Robin Rains with the Democratic Socialists of America. “There are not two legitimate sides to this story. There were people who were murdered and there are neo-nazis. There’s no alt-right, they are neo-nazis.”

The rally was organized in response to Saturday’s tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia. One person was killed and dozens more injured after a man used his car to plow into counter-protesters. James Alex Fields is accused of killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting 19 others.

Fields was attending the “Unite The Right Rally”, a white nationalist protest against plans to remove a confederate statue from a public park.

The rally was hosted by Black Lives Matter Birmingham, The Democratic Socialists of America along with other local groups.