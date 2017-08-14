Car goes over bridge and into Warrior River off I-22

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 8:34 AM — A wrecker is removing the car from the river. All lanes on I-22 eastbound are blocked off until further notice.

Dive team in water now. Wrecker pulling out car. ALL lanes on I-22, eastbound are blocked off until further notice pic.twitter.com/FthxmrQDC5 — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) August 14, 2017

ORIGINAL —

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a car crash that sent one vehicle over a bridge and into the Warrior River.

A car traveling on Interstate 22 reportedly crashed into the river around 1 a.m. Monday morning. A dive team, a state helicopter, and other agencies are on scene looking for the driver and any other possible passengers.

Two lanes, eastbound on I-22, closed while crews work this scene. Be aware of traffic delays @WIAT42 @RealTimeRachel pic.twitter.com/u9M2C5gqvX — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) August 14, 2017

The crash happened near mile marker 75. Two eastbound lanes are currently closed.

Two lanes now closed. Still one right lane open to traffic. No delays right now. #RealTimeTraffic42 @WIAT42 https://t.co/QZ0zkzDYqh — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) August 14, 2017

CBS 42 reported Alex Finnie is live on the scene working to gather more details. For live updates, follower her on Twitter @AlexCFinnie