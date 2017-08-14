Car goes over bridge and into Warrior River off I-22

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 8:34 AM — A wrecker is removing the car from the river. All lanes on I-22 eastbound are blocked off until further notice.
ORIGINAL —
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a car crash that sent one vehicle over a bridge and into the Warrior River.
A car traveling on Interstate 22 reportedly crashed into the river around 1 a.m. Monday morning. A dive team, a state helicopter, and other agencies are on scene looking for the driver and any other possible passengers.
The crash happened near mile marker 75. Two eastbound lanes are currently closed.
CBS 42 reported Alex Finnie is live on the scene working to gather more details. For live updates, follower her on Twitter @AlexCFinnie