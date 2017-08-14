CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Oak Mountain Eagles

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Oak Mountain Eagles head into the 2017 season looking for an identity. The 7A Region 3 is historically one of the best regions in the state.

The Eagles have had some success (winning 10 games in 2014) but they take a back seat to the likes of Hoover and Spain Park. This year they’re taking a different approach. It’s not so much about the physicality of football. It’s all psychological.

“We’ve got to have mental intensity at this time of year,” head coach Cris Bell said. “When you go back and you look at the course of our season, both offensively and defensively, the number of mental errors we made, we were making them at this point of the year and end of the year. We’ve got to do a better job mentally.”

Check out the video preview of Oak Mountain above!

