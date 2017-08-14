Child shot in hand, man shot in leg after reported robbery in Center Point

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a reported robbery led to a shooting in the Center Point area, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

Police received a call about a robbery on the 2900 block of Gallant Drive, and a child being shot in the hand on Monday evening. Police were able to locate a party involved in the robbery that had been shot in the leg on the 3100 block of Center Point Parkway, who was also transported to UAB.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

