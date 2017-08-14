Community rallies around high school senior following car accident

WALKER COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT) — A community is rallying around a Cordova High School senior who remains in the hospital following a car crash.

Janey Carter was in a wreck last month that left her in serious condition, according to her brother Joey Carter.

Libby and Caroline Thompson are students in Jasper City Schools. The two girls say they heard about Carter’s accident and decided to set up a lemonade stand to help with medical expenses.

“It makes me feel good. We are just one friend helping another friend in need,” said Thompson.

Carter’s brother says he is thankful for all of the community’s help.