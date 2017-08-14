Jarrett Stidham named Auburn’s starting quarterback

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jarrett Stidham was the hottest transfer on the market after last season, eventually picking Auburn as his destination to continue his football career.

That decision paid off as Stidham was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback Monday by head coach Gus Malzahn. He announced it to the outside world via this tweet:

Stidham beat out Sean White for the job. White was last year’s starting quarterback, leading the Tigers to a 6-4 record as a starter last season, missing two games with injury and coming in at halftime of a third.

During the 2015 season at Baylor, Stidham played in ten games, starting three of them with a 2-1 record as a starter. He was 75-109 for 1265 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Auburn fans first chance to see Stidham in game action will be against Georgia Southern on September 2nd. Kickoff is set for 6:30.