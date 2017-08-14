Permanent ramp closure set for Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is permanently closing a ramp from Interstate 20/59 into downtown Birmingham.

Starting Monday at 9 p.m., the 11th Avenue North ramp off of exit 126A from southbound 20/59 will be closed.

The closure is part of the 20/59 bridge replacement project.

ALDOT construction engineer Gary Smith said the new bridge will be built where the ramp is located.

“It will certainly improve traffic flow and safety whenever this new bridge is complete,” Smith said. “This is just one step toward making that goal … to improve overall functionality of the bridge.”

Smith said the new bridge will include a ramp similar to the 11th Avenue North ramp.

Meanwhile, drivers can instead take the Carraway Boulevard ramp off of exit 126A to use 6th Avenue North as a detour. Drivers can also proceed to the next exit on southbound 20/59, and use 22nd Street to access 8th Avenue North.