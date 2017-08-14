Suspect arrested after stabbing teenager over sneakers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been charged with assault after an argument over sneakers led to the stabbing of a teenager.

A deputy was finishing a call for service in the 200 block of 23rd Ave NW when they witnessed a fight at another residence next door. The deputy saw a suspect run out of the house with blood on his shirt. He appeared to be making slashing motions with a knife in his hand. Once the suspect saw the deputy, he fled on foot.

27-year-old Brenton Christopher Tate of Birmingham was captured a short distance from the home.

Detectives responded to the scene. They learned that a 15-year-old female victim had been stabbed in the arm.

The victim reportedly loaned Tate, who is her mother’s boyfriend, a pair of shoes. When she asked the suspect to return the shoes, he refused. The victim attempted to remove the shoes from Tate’s feet when he stabbed her in the arm with a pocket knife.

The teenage victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tate’s arrest warrant charged him with second-degree assault, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $5,900 bond.