ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a body in an SUV Monday night.

According to Sgt. Firestone with Anniston PD, the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of GLade Road East. Police found James Byrd Junior dead from a single gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

WIAT will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.