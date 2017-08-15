CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Jackson-Olin Mustangs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Jackson-Olin Mustangs can take a big step forward in 2017.

The Mustangs had a winning record in 2016 for the first time since the late 90’s and made the playoffs for the first time since 1999. This year they are hoping to take that next step. JO is led by 4-star defensive tackle Coynis Miller. Coach Tim Vakakas and company feel this is the start of something special.

“If we stay healthy we have a chance,” Vakakas said. “We have some seniors that have played a lot of football and some juniors that have played a lot of football. Hopefully the next step is to get into the playoffs and make a run. You never know. You just try to get in and do something.”

Check out the video preview of Jackson-Olin above!