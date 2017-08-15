“Last Chance U” star John Franklin transferring from Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) “Last Chance U” star John Franklin III is looking for his fourth team in five years. The Auburn quarterback turned wide receiver is leaving the Plains as a graduate transfer.

Head coach Gus Malzahn issued the following statement:

“John Franklin came to me expressing his desire for the chance to play more and get closer to home. He has made the decision to play elsewhere this season as a graduate transfer. John has been an outstanding young man during his time here and leaves Auburn with a degree. We wish John nothing but the best and thank him for his time at Auburn.”

Franklin came to Auburn in 2016 from East Mississippi Community College, hoping to compete for the starting quarterback spot.

After losing the job to Sean White Franklin saw action in a back up role, completing 14 of 26 pass attempts for 204 yards to go along with 430 yards rushing. Franklin was moved to wide receiver during spring practice when the quarterback depth chart grew large.

Franklin began his college career at Florida State before going to EMCC.