Mayor William Bell, police, and ATF join for effort to keep guns away from schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City of Birmingham leaders and Federal agencies came together to announce an effort to keep illegal guns out of schools and away from children.

Tuesday afternoon Mayor William Bell was joined by Birmingham Police, the ATF and Crime Stoppers to discuss the new Gun Free Zone initiative. The ATF and city partners will be offering a $500 dollar reward through crime stoppers for any tip that leads to the confiscation of a gun on school grounds.

Mayor Bell says he is hopeful this effort will make a difference to keep kids safe.

“Our first goal is to keep guns from coming into the schools, that’s our first goal. Our second goal is, if a gun is brought, that we have some way of finding out about it and we can remove that gun from whoever is possessing it and take it off the street,” Bell said. “So we have a two-fold effort in that regards.”

Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper said on average officers seize four guns every year from city schools. All tips from the new program can be turned in by phone, mobile app or a text. All tips are anonymous.