Walker County residents to vote on increase in sales tax

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in Walker County will be heading to the polls on August 15th with the rest of the state, but choosing a candidate in the U.S. Senate election won’t be the only item on the agenda.

Residents will have to vote on whether to pass a referendum to levy a one cent sales and use tax in the county.

Chairman of the Walker County Commission Jerry Bishop tells CBS 42 if the referendum does pass, it could generate around 7 million dollars annually for the county.

Bishop says the money would go towards paying a $1.5 million debt payment. He said the county needs to pay back a total of $25.6 million dollars accumulated over the years. The $1.5 million payment needs to be made by February or they could face bankruptcy.

“It’s probably one of the most important votes that’s ever been done in Walker County because Walker County per say is financially broke,” said Bishop.

The money would also go towards road projects and public safety.

Some businesses in the area say the increase could affect their bottom line but it is necessary to get the county out of debt.