CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Mountain Brook Spartans

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT)- The Mountain Brook Spartans are a hard team to figure out lately.

Last year they won eight games after winning only three each of the previous two seasons. Before that the Spartans were a powerhouse, winning 11 games every year.

This season they have a secret weapon, running back Harold Joiner. He has offers from all over the country, including Alabama and Auburn. However, he’s not the only player who will be touching the ball.

“Our skill is amazing,” Joiner said. “In the backfield we have great receivers, great running backs. We got a great guy behind me, got a great quarterback and everything should be fine.”

Playing in the 7A Region three is no excuse. the Spartans expect to be competitive.

“If there’s a week that you’re not ready to play, you’re more than likely not going to be very successful,” head coach Chris Yeager said. “It demands the best out of you. Anybody that doesn’t like being in this region, to me, they’re not a competitor. You like being in this region because you are a competitor.”

Check out the video preview of Mountain Brook above!