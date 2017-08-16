CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Vestavia Hills Rebels

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT)- With six region championships since 2000, Vestavia Hills’ storied history is well known.

Lately it’s been tough sledding in the 7A Region 3. However, no one knows how to motivate his troops better than a man who has been the coach for 39 years. Buddy Anderson wants to instill one mentality in his players.

“You need to be a competitor,” Anderson said. “Competitors needs to compete week in and week out. Our region is as tough as they come and a competitor looks for competition and is ready to take on whoever’s there.”

Check out the video preview of Vestavia Hills above!