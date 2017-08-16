CBS 42 Two-A-Days: Wenonah Dragons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.a (WIAT)- It was a season to remember for Wenonah when they went all the way to the state title game in 2016.

Their defense was nasty, giving up 13 points a game. This year they return a big chunk of players, but head coach Ronald Cheatum is quick to remind them that last season doesn’t mean anything. He also received some advice from his former player Joe Webb, now with the Carolina Panthers.

“They were in the Super Bowl two years ago,” Cheatum said, “People came back with the big head, less work ethic, and the next season Carolina barely broke 500. So, as Joe shared with them, you can go from the penthouse to the outhouse so fast in football it isn’t funny.”

Check out the video preview above for Wenonah!