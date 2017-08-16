Doug Jones wins in Democratic Senate primary election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 66% of the vote, Democratic candidate Doug Jones came away with a victory from the U.S. Senate primary election on Tuesday.

Jones shared a powerful message with his supporters after he won.

“Fifteen years ago, I actually went up against the Klan and we won,” Jones said. “It took a long time, but we put those guys in jail.”

The former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama made reference to the prosecution of the perpetrators of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four little girls.

“I thought we had kind of gotten past it, but we’re obviously not. And we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Jones said. “And I think the crowds we’re seeing and the solidarity we’re seeing with Charlottesville shows that.”

Jones will either face Luther Strange or Roy Moore in the general election in December.