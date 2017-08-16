EDPA set to hold ‘imerge’ innovation event at Alabama Theater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) is holding its “imerge” event this month at the Alabama Theater.

Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman is scheduled to speak at the event on August 23rd. Friedman will speak before the reception at 4 p.m. The “imerge” event will continue into the evening with “Celebrate Alabama”. There will be food, live music, and entertainment.

The EDPEA has held an annual conference each year to celebrate and recognize how important innovation, entrepreneurs, and start-ups are to economic development in Alabama. The “imerge” event is a part of the event’s rebranding.

Click here to purchase tickets to “imerge“. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, click here.