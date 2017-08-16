Five-year-old defeats cancer, defies odds after year-long battle

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — For more than a year, red ribbons adorned mailboxes all over Mountain Brook, as a symbol of strength and solidarity for the Hodnett family.

Spender and Amanda Hodnett’s eldest son, Sam, was diagnosed with brain cancer last May. He was four years old.

“I can’t tell you how many times I would drive down these streets and be at the lowest of lows, and I would see those red bows, and I would know how many people were thinking about Sam and praying for him,” Amanda said.

The next year would include chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation and a brain surgery that left Sam’s left side paralyzed.

While the future was uncertain for Sam, he fought back.

Amanda helped him catch up on the Pre-K schoolwork he’d missed, while Spencer put Sam through workouts to help him regain strength and movement.

“If you tell Sam, ‘OK, I want you to do eight (reps). Do you think you can do eight?’ He’ll go, ‘No. I can do 10,'” Spencer said. “He’s like that with everything that he does. He’ll give more than is asked every single time.”

Tuesday, Sam, now five years old, started kindergarten.

The first day of school came just a few weeks after his MRI revealed the cancer was gone.

To mark the occasion, his family gathered around the mailbox and removed the red ribbon.

“It’s just a way to let everybody know that Sam is healed, and they can take their red bows down,” Amanda said. “Just getting to wake him up for something besides going to the hospital — to me, this morning was great, because I got to wake him up and we were excited to go to school, just like any other five-year-old.”