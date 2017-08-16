Helena Police responding to industrial accident, employee found deceased

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Helena emergency workers are responding to an industrial accident that has left one employee deceased, according to Helena Police.

The incident occurred at ABC Polymer on the 500 block of Elm Street, and police tell CBS42 News that a female employee was found dead at the scene.

Shelby County 911 reportedly received an emergency call from the business around 6:41 p.m. about the accident, and Helena Fire and Police were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to the release, responders found that a female employee had been pulled into an industrial machine.

Medics determined at their arrival that the victim was deceased.

The Shelby County Coroner is investigating along with the department. CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

