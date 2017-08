BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police found two men shot to death in the Powderly community Wednesday morning.

Police received a call about the incident around 1:30 a.m. According to Sgt. Shelton of Birmingham PD, the bodies were found in the 2200 block of Northland Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

