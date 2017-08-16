State Senator praises attorney general lawsuit against city of Birmingham, Mayor Bell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — State Senator Gerald Allen from Tuscaloosa is praising Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for protecting the Memorial Preservation Act.

Marshall announced Wednesday that his office has filed suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against the City of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for violating state law by constructing barriers to deliberately obscure a historically significant monument in Linn Park.

Senator Allen told CBS42 News that he sponsored the bill because he wanted to protect confederate and other long-standing monuments in Alabama. Allen says the Memorial Preservation Act is intended to preserve all of Alabama’s history.

“We need to protect our history, the good and the bad, so our children and grandchildren can learn from the past to create a better future,” Allen said.

Allen says he opposes the actions taken by Birmingham Mayor William Bell. Allen is hoping the state law will prevent the City of Birmingham from taking any more steps to possibly remove the monument in Linn Park.

“I oppose what the Mayor is doing, it is wrong. The intent was to protect history, all of Alabama history,” Allen said. “That is so important for all of us to embrace to see what molding and shaped our state as we are today.”

The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park, which was dedicated in 1905, is older than the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC.