TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant employee Monday morning.

The robbery happened in the parking lot of the downtown McDonald’s location just before 9 a.m. The male suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the employee, which belonged to the restaurant.

If you recognize this suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 752-7867.