BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s municipal elections are just a week away, and voters are gearing up to choose the city’s next mayor.

There are 12 candidates running in the mayoral race. They are:

William Bell (incumbent)

Randall Woodfin

Chris Woods

Lanny E. Jackson

Randy Davis

Frank Matthews

Carl Jackson

Fernandez Sims

E. Philemon Hill II

Donald Lomax

Patricia Bell

Trudy Hunter

The election is on Tuesday, August 22nd. Click here to find your polling place.