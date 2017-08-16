Woman survives on berries, muddy water for weeks while lost in the woods

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman is safely recovering at home after surviving for weeks in the woods.

25-year-old Lisa Theris of Louisville, Alabama was found Saturday afternoon on Highway 82.

Theris had been missing since July 18th. The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office says she survived on berries, mushrooms, and muddy water. Deputies say she may not have been familiar with the woods.

“Her will to live was strong. When you have a will to live and a will to survive, it’s a miracle,” Sgt. Chad Faulkner said. “We wanted to make sure her health was in the best shape and in the days to come, we’ll get some answers.”

Deputies say Theris was running from two men who burglarized the hunting camp she was on when she got lost. She has lost 50 pounds, but she is expected to make a full recovery.