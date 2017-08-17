1 ejected, 4 transported to hospital after five-vehicle wreck

By Published: Updated:

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were transported to the hospital following a five-vehicle wreck on Thursday morning.

According to Fultondale Police, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Highway 31. A total of seven people were involved in the wreck.

Of the four people transported to the hospital, one is in critical condition and two others have significant injuries. According to police, one person was ejected from a vehicle.

CBS 42 will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Decatur Hwy Crash

