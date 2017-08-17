Alabama monument protection committee named by state officials

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–  The eleven people who will get to decide how the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 will be enacted have been named to the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection.

The committee members still have to be approved by the Alabama Legislature which is not in session again until January.  State Senator Gerald Allen who sponsored the Alabama Monuments Preservation bill said, “the committee will have an organizational meeting in October.”

Governor Kay Ivey, Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon each appointed members to the committee.

Governor Ivey’s appointees:

Mayor Todd Strange, Montgomery 

Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika

Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest

Judson Edwards 

Katherine Lynn Alabama Building Commissioner ((hard to find picture of her))

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh appointees:

Senator Gerald Allen

Bobby Singleton

Richard Rhone

House Speaker Mac McCutheon appointees:

Rep. Laura Hall

Rich Wingo

Brigadier General Ed Crowell (ret)

 

