Apple CEO announces $1 million donation to SPLC

(WIAT) — Apple’s CEO has announced a seven-figure donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center in response to President Donald Trump’s reaction to the tragedy in Charlottesville.

In an email to Apple employees, Tim Cook wrote, “I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis and those people who oppose them.”

Trump said earlier in the week that “both sides” were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville.

Richard Cohen, President of the Montgomery-based SPLC, wrote in response to Cook’s announcement:

“Apple has been at the forefront of the fight against hate in the tech industry, and we are truly humbled by its support of our work. Tim Cook, Apple’s visionary leader, said it best: ‘Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path.’ In light of the horrific events in Charlottesville, my colleagues and I at the Southern Poverty Law Center are committed to redoubling our efforts to fight hate, teach tolerance, and seek justice for the victims of bigotry and unfairness. We can do no less.”

In his announcement, Cook also pledged to donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.

Additionally, he told employees that Apple would match their individual donations two-to-one to the two non-profits, as well as a few other organizations.

Cook also said he will create a feature for consumers to donate to the SPLC through iTunes.