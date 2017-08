BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Baldwin County and Alabama Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 84-year-old senior with dementia.

Lizzie Myers Williams walked away from her residence in Daphne, Alabama during the night. She was is known to walk with a limp.

Williams is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ and 160 lbs.

If you see her, please call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202.