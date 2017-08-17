Bessemer Police arrest 3 after shooting leaves victim hospitalized

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police have taken three people into custody after a reported shooting in that city, according to a release from Sergeant Cortice Miles with the department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Clarendon Avenue around 2 p.m., according to the release. Officers arrived and found a black male in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital in serious condition. Three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Bessemer City Jail for questioning.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.