Birmingham municipal elections just days away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the U.S. Senate race behind us, the focus now shifts towards the Birmingham municipal election next week.

Immediately after the U.S. Senate race, the Jefferson County Registrars Office had to jump into high gear for the upcoming city election.

There are 12 candidates vying to become the city’s next mayor, including incumbent William Bell. Seats on the city council and the school board are also up for grabs.

Resources are already strapped throughout the county but with two elections just a week a part, that puts even more of a strain on the office.

“In my time at the board, which is several years, we’ve never experienced two major elections within 7 days,” said Barry Stephenson, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

Stephenson says by code, the city election is the 4th Tuesday in August after a presidential run. He says Governor Ivey called the U.S. Senate race and the registrars office was not consulted about the actual election day. Regardless of the tight turnaround, Barry says they will be ready to go come Tuesday.

In early August, most of the mayoral candidates stepped into the spotlight at one of the many mayoral candidate forums.

Many of the candidates’ ideas surrounded how to reduce crime, improve job growth, education, and how to help small businesses.

Eugene Jones is the owner of Talk of the Town Barber Shop. He says he’s tired of seeing cities like Atlanta and Memphis moving forward while Birmingham appears to be stuck in time.

“Everybody basically saying the same thing – they want to do something for the city and then as soon as they get in office it’s like they forget,” Jones said. “They get caught up and we’ve seen that play out so many times and that’s what’s frustrating about the whole thing.”

Jones says he just wants a mayor with a vision.

“The city council and the mayor, they have to come together and be one and kind of work together other than just fighting all the time,” Jones said. “So hopefully, that will happen. I don’t know. I’m frustrated though, as a voter.”

Birmingham’s municipal election is Tuesday, August 22.